The Replacements Announce Tim Expanded Reissue With Previously Unreleased Studio And Live Tracks

The Replacements’ 1985 major label debut Tim is getting an expanded deluxe reissue called Tim: Let It Bleed Edition. It’ll be out on September 22 via Rhino Records in a 4CD/1LP boxed set.

The reissue included a new mix of the album that was done by Ed Stasium, who was originally in the running to co-produce the album alongside Tommy Erdelyi but ended up not. (Erdélyi — aka Tommy Ramone — passed away in 2014.) “I really loved working on this project,” Stasium said in a press release. “It’s a great record, and now you can hear even better what’s great about it. But the best thing for me was that, in a funny and really beautiful way, I got to work with my dear friend Tommy Erdelyi once again.”

Also included are a bunch of previously unreleased recordings housed on a collection dubbed Sons Of No One: Rare & Unreleased, including material from a recording session with Big Star’s Alex Chilton that took place in January 1985; there’s also a full recording of a 1986 show at the Cabaret Metro in Chicago. The box set of the reissue included a hardcover book that features previously unseen photos and a history of the album written by Bob Mehr, who wrote Trouble Boys: The True Story Of The Replacements.

Check out the new mix of “Left Of The Dial” below.

Tim: Let It Bleed Edition is out 9/22 via Rhino.