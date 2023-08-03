Sheer Mag back! The Philadelphia retro-punk band has kept up a steady tour schedule, but their most recent album was 2019’s A Distant Call. Today, they’ve returned with a new single, “All Lined Up,” and news that they’ve signed to Third Man Records, who are reissuing the band’s first three EPs on vinyl and putting out new editions of their two full-length albums.

“The genesis of ‘All Lined Up’ stems from late nights at the bar playing pool,” the band shared in a statement. “Last call has long come and gone, the gate is down, the ashtrays are out and your friend behind the bar is giving it all away. Despite the revelry, there’s a looming sense of dread — a fear that no matter how far ahead you get, all it takes is one bad shot to lose the game.”

The track’s music video, directed by the band’s own Matt Palmer, has some pool-playing action. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

08/15 Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House

08/16 Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea

08/17 Toronto, ON @ Nineteen Seventy Eight

08/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Skullfest

08/20 Richmond, VA @ Cobra Cabana

08/21 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

08/22 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

08/23 Baltimore, MD @ Holy Frijoles

10/03 Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room !

10/04 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom !

10/05 Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads !

10/06 Norfolk, VA @ Chicho’s !

10/08 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl !

10/10 Memphis, TN @ Growlers !

10/11 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room !

10/13 Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck !

10/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Snow & Flurry Fest !

10/15 Milwaukee, WI @ X@Ray Arcade !

10/16 Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records !

10/17 Cleveland, OH @ No Class !

11/28 Boston, MA @ Royale ~

11/29 New York, NY @ Webster Hall ~

12/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

! w/ Hotline TNT

~ w/ Baroness

“All Lined Up” is out now via Third Man Records.