The soulful and low-key chameleonic UK pop singer Jorja Smith has been ramping up to a new album this year. She released the stellar singles “Try Me” and “Little Things” back in the spring, and she’s since announced that new LP Falling Or Flying will be out at the end of September. Today we get the new track “GO GO GO,” a bit of a pop-rock tune which Smith says is inspired by her teenage love of bands like Jaws, the Kooks, and Bombay Bicycle Club.

She shared this statement:

“GO GO GO” is kind of a f you song. Why do people have to kiss and tell, kind of vibe.” she candidly states. “I’m in my little alternative bag, but I’ve always kind of been in it. People might be like, “I didn’t expect this,” but I’m like: “well, I would!”

Watch director Amber Grace Johnson’s video for “GO GO GO” below.

Falling Or Flying is out 9/29 on FAMM.