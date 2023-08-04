Incubus Announce Morning View (Incubus’ Version)

I remember being fortunate enough to see Incubus perform Make Yourself for its 20th anniversary in 2019 — on my birthday, no less! At the time, I hoped they’d do the same thing for the anniversary of 2001’s Morning View. Well, it’s a little late (probably for pandemic reasons), but Incubus are planning to re-record Morning View in partnership with Virgin Music and then perform it in its entirety at the Hollywood Bowl on October 6.

“We’re excited to partner with Virgin to release Morning View XXIII, and we can’t wait to perform it live for the fans at the Hollywood Bowl. Morning View XXIII will give our fans a fresh take on the songs. It’s also incredibly special to reunite with Jacqueline [Saturn] at Virgin, who was with us at the very beginning of our career.”

Saturn is now the president of Virgin Music, the band’s new label. She said: “The re-recording of Morning View XXIII will be a musical milestone for the band in their long and successful career. I’m proud to have been there at the beginning of their career and being reunited with them marks a very special moment for us. We can’t wait to share the new versions of these songs with fans around the world.”

On October 6th we’ll be performing #morningview in its entirety at the @HollywoodBowl to celebrate the release of Morning View XXIII which comes out the same day. Gently(!) touch this link to pre save our new recording https://t.co/LbrDntG2Te — Brandon Boyd (@mybrandonboyd) August 3, 2023

Morning View XXIII will be out 10/6 via Virgin Music.