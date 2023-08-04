Last week, Philadelphia noise-makers Rid Of Me teased their sophomore alum featuring “11 brand-new gut-wrenching tracks,” according to their social media. Today, they’ve made a formal announcement. Two years after their excellent debut, Traveling, Access To The Lonely will be out October 31. It was recorded with Matt Weber at Gradwell House Studios in Haddon Heights, NJ and features additional guitar-work from Jon DeHart. Along with the album announce, Rid Of Me have shared the project’s opening song, a crushing, muddy slow rocker also called “Rid Of Me.”

Listen to “Rid Of Me” below.

<a href="https://ridofme.bandcamp.com/album/access-to-the-lonely">Access To The Lonely by Rid Of Me</a>

Our 2nd LP ‘Access To The Lonely’ comes out this fall on @PhillyNoiseRock / Den of Wax 11 new songs recorded by Matt Weber @GradwellHouse / mixed by Scott Evans / mastered by Matt Barnhart at Chicago Mastering Service Full announce soon

Early pre-order:https://t.co/A1VAmqsKqi pic.twitter.com/8xZVJ3nBdF — Rid of Me (@ridofmeband) July 27, 2023

TRACKLIST:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rid Of Me”

02 “I’m So Lonesome I Could Die”

03 “Cut”

04 “Pavement”

05 “How You Say It Is”

06 “Gutted”

07 “Hell Of It”

08 “Paid In Prayers”

09 “Libertarian Noise Rock”

10 “Feel You”

11 “The Weekend”

Access To The Lonely will be out 10/31 via Knife Hits Records / Den Of Wax. Pre-order it here.