Last week, Philadelphia noise-makers Rid Of Me teased their sophomore alum featuring “11 brand-new gut-wrenching tracks,” according to their social media. Today, they’ve made a formal announcement. Two years after their excellent debut, Traveling, Access To The Lonely will be out October 31. It was recorded with Matt Weber at Gradwell House Studios in Haddon Heights, NJ and features additional guitar-work from Jon DeHart. Along with the album announce, Rid Of Me have shared the project’s opening song, a crushing, muddy slow rocker also called “Rid Of Me.”

Listen to “Rid Of Me” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Rid Of Me”
02 “I’m So Lonesome I Could Die”
03 “Cut”
04 “Pavement”
05 “How You Say It Is”
06 “Gutted”
07 “Hell Of It”
08 “Paid In Prayers”
09 “Libertarian Noise Rock”
10 “Feel You”
11 “The Weekend”

Access To The Lonely will be out 10/31 via Knife Hits Records / Den Of Wax. Pre-order it here.

