Watch Billie Eilish Sing Barbie Song “What Was I Made For?” Live For The First Time At Lollapalooza
The Barbie soundtrack is no masterpiece, but when it hits, it hits. One of the best songs on the album is “What Was I Made For,” the breathy, melancholic, and kinda Phoebe Bridgers-ish Billie Eilish ballad that works as a bit of meta-reflection on Eilish’s own career. I haven’t made it to the theater yet, but I’m told it’s used to tear-jerking effect in the movie.
Thursday night, Eilish headlined Lollapalooza at Chicago’s Grant Park, rocking giant basketball shorts and a Michael Jordan Bulls jersey for the occasion. During the set, she performed “What Was I Made For” live for the first time, seated at the front of the stage with the song’s music video airing behind her. Watch footage of the performance below.