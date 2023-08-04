The Barbie soundtrack is no masterpiece, but when it hits, it hits. One of the best songs on the album is “What Was I Made For,” the breathy, melancholic, and kinda Phoebe Bridgers-ish Billie Eilish ballad that works as a bit of meta-reflection on Eilish’s own career. I haven’t made it to the theater yet, but I’m told it’s used to tear-jerking effect in the movie.

Thursday night, Eilish headlined Lollapalooza at Chicago’s Grant Park, rocking giant basketball shorts and a Michael Jordan Bulls jersey for the occasion. During the set, she performed “What Was I Made For” live for the first time, seated at the front of the stage with the song’s music video airing behind her. Watch footage of the performance below.