John Gosling, former keyboardist with the Kinks from 1970 through 1978, has died. The Kinks confirmed Gosling’s passing via social media, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.” Gosling was 75.

Several surviving Kinks members posted within the greater tribute:

Ray Davies: Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John.

Dave Davies: I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.

Mick Avory: Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him….

Joining the Kinks in 1970, Gosling actually had his audition during the recording session for “Lola,” which went on to hit #2 on the UK singles chart. He also appeared on the Hollywood-lampooning “Celluloid Heroes.” Gosling appeared on 10 Kinks albums, including Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One, 1972’s Everybody’s In Show-Biz, and 1977’s Sleepwalker. After Gosling left the band, Gordon Edwards took over on keys before Ian Gibbons joined in 1979.

In 1994, Gosling co-founded the Kast Off Kinks, which featured four former band members, including Gosling, drummer Mick Avory, and bassists Jim Rodford and John Dalton. Gosling played in the Kast Off Kinks all the way until until his retirement in 2008.