Downhaul – “Welcome”

New Music August 8, 2023 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

A few months ago, the Richmond indie rockers Downhaul released their surprise EP Squall. Today, they’ve followed it with a new one-off single called “Welcome,” recorded with longtime collaborator Chris Teti. It’s a twangy, slightly Pinegrove-esque rocker with a really appealing chug-riff and a big, chunky chorus. Frontman Gordon M. Phillips tells us, “We even cut back on some of the reverberating atmosphere. It feels like a good song to punctuate the approaching end of summer.” Listen to “Welcome” below.

“Welcome” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

