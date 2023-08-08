A few months ago, the Richmond indie rockers Downhaul released their surprise EP Squall. Today, they’ve followed it with a new one-off single called “Welcome,” recorded with longtime collaborator Chris Teti. It’s a twangy, slightly Pinegrove-esque rocker with a really appealing chug-riff and a big, chunky chorus. Frontman Gordon M. Phillips tells us, “We even cut back on some of the reverberating atmosphere. It feels like a good song to punctuate the approaching end of summer.” Listen to “Welcome” below.

<a href="https://downhaul.bandcamp.com/track/welcome">Welcome by DOWNHAUL</a>

“Welcome” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.