At the end of the month, Mary Jane Dunphe — who has been part of bands like Vexx and CC Dust — is releasing her debut solo album, Stage Of Love. She’s shared the title track and “Always Gonna Be The Same” from it already, and today she’s sharing one more single, the trilling and immersive “Longing Love,” which boasts a wailing, impassioned chorus: “Longing loud, longing loud/ Read softly, lay lightly by me.”

“‘Longing Loud’ is a yearning for belonging used as a bandaid for grief and a daydream of being read to in bed by someone you could love,” Dunphe said. “It’s about someone who inspired me to be a better version of myself just from a chance meeting and this sort of reaching that you feel inside yourself when someone wakes you up to the feeling that maybe you deserve it — it being everything.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/27 Brooklyn NY @ Mona Liza ~

09/08 Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

09/09 Arden DE @ Arden Gild Hall ^

09/10 Baltimore MD @ Current Space ^

09/12 Kingston NY @ Tubbys ^

09/14 Brattleboro VT @ The Stone Church ^

09/15 Brooklyn NY @ Babys All Right ^

09/23 New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

11/13 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre !

11/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive !

11/15 Boise, ID @ Shrine Ballroom !

11/16 Seattle, WA @ Neumos !

11/17 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre !

11/19 Reno, NV @ Holland Project !

11/20 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone !

11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex !

11/22 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction !

~ Club Mega Semi-Formal w/ Cold Mega, 9 Million, Mirsy

^ with Spirit of the Beehive

! w/ Angel Du$t, Candy

* w/ Fiddlehead, Never Ending Game, Praise

Stage Of Love is out 8/25 via Pop Wig.