The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

MJ Lenderman - "Knockin'"

This is a re-recording of a song that first came out two years ago. Maybe it should be disqualified from appearing on this list, but it’s too good — and significantly better than the original cut. Like so many of the best country songwriters, Jake Lenderman knows how to wring fresh pathos from a well-worn formula. In this case, the formula is not some industry standard, just his own tendencies: sick riffs that never get too complicated, a heavy dose of world-weary twang, some not particularly snooty pop culture references, a quavering drawl that sounds like it’s haunted by heavy burdens. “Knockin'” is bookended by references to “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” as sung by the golfer John Daly. In between, things get personal. “They took my drivers license/ But you still have yours,” Lenderman sings. “You’re all I need babe/ Yeah, you’ve heard that one before.” Like so much of Lenderman’s music, the results are triumphantly downcast — and that’s before he raises his voice and the song soars skyward, as if charting a course toward the pearly gates. —Chris