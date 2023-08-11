The English producer Fred again.. is hotly tipped to be involved with new Selena Gomez music, perhaps dropping this Friday. But first, he has a new track with Obongjayar, the London-based Nigerian singer. It’s called “adore u,” and it finds Obongjayar purring and quivering over increasingly warm and euphoric house music, eventually laced with an aggro hip-hop sample that does nothing to harsh the vibe. The two artists debuted the song last weekend in Chicago during Lollapalooza weekend, and now it’s out for the general public’s enjoyment. Listen below.