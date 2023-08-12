Lorde wrapped up her Solar Power tour proper back in April, but this month she has a run of European festival dates that have taken her to Ireland and Norway and will see her in Finland and Hungary later this weekend. Her setlists have been light on the Solar Power, more focused on lightly reworked versions of tracks from her first two albums.

And on Friday night, she headlined Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall, UK and debuted two new songs. Both tracks are untitled, though a doc floating around after the show called them “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink.” Lorde said those are just working titles in an Instagram message to a fan.

Watch video below.

HERE IT IS! NEW LORDE MUSIC! pic.twitter.com/sUNjNEYlTC — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) August 11, 2023

🚨🚨🚨 2 NEW SONGS!!!!!! Paper Setlist from Lorde's set at @boardmasters showing 'UNTITLED #1' and 'UNTITLED #2'!! [via @ameliabiIity] pic.twitter.com/fOQ0r9MjKT — Lorde fix 🥀 (@Lorde_fix) August 11, 2023