Land Of Talk – “Your Beautiful Self”

New Music August 14, 2023 10:10 AM By James Rettig

Land Of Talk – “Your Beautiful Self”

New Music August 14, 2023 10:10 AM By James Rettig

Since Lizzie Powell revived their Land Of Talk project a few years back, they’ve released two albums, 2017’s Life After Youth and 2020’s Indistinct Conversations, and a third one is now on the way. For their new album Performances, due out in October, Powell moved away from their instrument of choice, the electric guitar, and started writing songs on the piano. Today, we’re getting the album’s lead single “Your Beautiful Self.”

“This was one of the earliest songs I wrote for the record and it came out of the session I did at my friend’s house I rented in Sutton, Quebec. There’s a little bit of Echo and the Bunnymen’s ‘Under the Killing Moon’ in here,” Powell said in a statement, continuing:

We kept reworking the song in different studios and different contexts but it really clicked when I swapped out guitar for piano. Taking things out and allowing myself to be spare made it work. I wanted to be anti-virtuosic here. Also, my voice goes up the octave on this song in a really fun way. It was a weird and fun personal challenge to get my voice to start out that low.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Intro (high bright high)”
02 “Your Beautiful Self”
03 “Fluorescent Blood”
04 “Marry It”
05 “Rainbow Protection”
06 “Clarinet Dance Jam”
07 “Sitcom”
08 “Semi-Precious”
09 “August 13”
10 “Pwintiques”

Performances is out 10/13 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.

Gabrielle Giguère

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

2 days ago 0

Noname Responds To Jay Electronica Backlash: “I’m Not Going To Apologize For A Verse I Didn’t Write”

1 day ago 0

1 Dead, 6 Injured In Shooting At Minneapolis Punk Show

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest