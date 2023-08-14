Joey Nebulous – “Joey’s Tour” & “Dancefloor”

New Music August 14, 2023 10:16 AM By Chris DeVille

Joey Nebulous, the Chicago-based project led by Joseph Farago, plays a sort of twee power-pop, or “gay pop music” as self-described on Instagram. Farago teamed with Greta Kline of Frankie Cosmos on “Break” from his 7″ backed by “Jennifer Aniston” last spring. Today Farago has announced a new LP, Joey Spumoni Creamy Dreamy Party All The Time, an album he and his bandmates have been chipping away at for years. His falsetto is at the forefront on the upbeat (dare I say snappy?) “Joey’s Tour” and the ballad “Dancefloor.” Both tunes are striking and winsome, and if you vibe with Farago’s vocal style you’ll find a lot to like. Listen below, where you’ll also find that 7″ from April.

Joey Spumoni Creamy Dreamy Party All The Time is out 10/6 on Dear Life.

