Sun June – “Get Enough”

“Wish the Beatles would get back together,” Laura Colwell sings at the start of Sun June’s new song. “I’m in Texas now, and it’s easy for me to get lonely when I love someone.” The song is called “Get Enough,” and I’m not sure I can get enough of it. The Austin band is one of the best out there doing the sorta smooth, sorta artsy indie folk-rock thing — they’re touring with Slaughter Beach, Dog and Runnner, which makes perfect sense — so it’s exciting to learn of new album Bad Dream Jaguar, out in October, and even more exciting that the lead single is this addictive.

The band’s statement on “Get Enough” and its video:

“Get Enough” is about spring-time mania, justifying delusions, and losing it but still loving it (Macca forever). It was written when Laura and Stephen were bouncing back and forth between Texas and North Carolina, each unsure of where life was headed. For the “Get Enough” video we wanted to lean into Texas kitsch. Most of us are transplants, but we’ve become Texans whether we like it or not. We liked the images of fake cowboying and Texan expanses beneath a busy flight path, and we thought it fit a song that’s about being pulled in different directions and wanting competing things. Visually, we were inspired by Punch Drunk Love. We bought a big blue suit and used 1970s anamorphic lenses to distort the image and bend the light.

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Eager”

02 “16 Riders”

03 “Mixed Bag”

04 “Moon Ahead”

05 “Ambitions”

06 “Easy Violence”

07 “John Prine”

08 “Sage”

09 “Washington Square”

10 “Get Enough”

11 “Texas”

12 “Lightning”

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

11/04 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

11/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

11/07 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room *

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory *

11/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

11/13 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy *

11/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

11/18 – Austin, TX @ Parish *

01/04 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

01/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

01/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

01/07 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW ^

01/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

01/10 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

01/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

01/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

01/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel ^

01/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

01/16 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

01/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre ^

01/19 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

01/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

01/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

* w/ Runnner

^ w/ Slaughter Beach, Dog

Bad Dream Jaguar is out 10/20 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.