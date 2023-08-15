Back in 2016, Julian Koster started a podcast called The Orbiting Human Circus (Of The Air), a fictional radio drama put out under the Welcome To Night Vale umbrella. Koster, best known for being a member of Neutral Milk Hotel and his own project the Music Tapes, has made the Orbiting Human Circus in its own thing, and later this year Koster will release a debut album under the name, Quartet Part Two.

Orbiting Human Circus is made up of Koster, standup bass player Gauvain Gamon, drummer Kolja Gjoni, and pianist Benji Miller — the Quartet of the album’s title. The Plus Two refers to a pair of singing saws named North and Romika. “I think saws sing like angels,” Koster said in a press release. I always have, since I was a little boy. When you encourage them to sing, they do so earnestly and beautifully. It’s an honest and real sound. Sometimes when they are singing, I’ve even heard them speak, weep, and imitate birds.”

Quartet Plus Two sees the Orbiting Human Circus interpreting compositions by Irving Berlin, Duke Jordan, George and Ira Gershwin, and more. Today, Koster is sharing their take on the Johnny Green and Edward Heyman jazz standard “I Cover The Waterfront.” Check it out below.

Here’s another recent Orbiting Human Circus single, “The Lost Angel”:

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Cover The Waterfront”

02 “Maria”

03 “Into The River Thames”

04 “It’s So Peaceful In The Country”

05 “Sea In 3”

06 “How Long Has This Been Going On?”

07 “If I Did, Would You?”

08 “Let’s Face The Music”

09 “Koliada”

10 “Maria Pt. 2”

TOUR DATES:

09/14 Asheville, NC @ Citizen Vinyl

09/16 Philadelphia, PA @ The Parish Room at First Unitarian Church

09/18 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

09/19 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

09/20 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

09/21 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

09/23 Atlanta, GA @ Eyedrum

Quartet Plus Two is out 11/17 via Merge Records.