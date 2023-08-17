Career Woman, an LA band led by 19-year-old Melody Caudill, have an EP called Grapevine dropping in September. Its lead single, out today, is the scrappy and melodious “Passing.” It’s like a cheerier spin on early Snail Mail or some midpoint between mid-2010s greats Chumped and Allo Darlin. “I can’t get by without a drive alone at least once a week,” Caudill sings. “I’ll dilute the feeling with sugary drinks and poetry that’s assigned to me.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lady”

02 “Passing”

03 “Jupiter”

04 “Do you think I’m a robot?”

05 “I Like You (patience)”

Grapevine is out 9/29 on Lauren Records.