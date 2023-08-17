Career Woman – “Passing”

New Music August 17, 2023 4:57 PM By Chris DeVille

Career Woman – “Passing”

New Music August 17, 2023 4:57 PM By Chris DeVille

Career Woman, an LA band led by 19-year-old Melody Caudill, have an EP called Grapevine dropping in September. Its lead single, out today, is the scrappy and melodious “Passing.” It’s like a cheerier spin on early Snail Mail or some midpoint between mid-2010s greats Chumped and Allo Darlin. “I can’t get by without a drive alone at least once a week,” Caudill sings. “I’ll dilute the feeling with sugary drinks and poetry that’s assigned to me.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Lady”
02 “Passing”
03 “Jupiter”
04 “Do you think I’m a robot?”
05 “I Like You (patience)”

Grapevine is out 9/29 on Lauren Records.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Killers Apologize For Bringing Russian Fan Onstage In Georgia, Telling Crowd They’re All “Brothers”

3 days ago 0

Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

6 days ago 0

Elmo & Abby Cadabby React To King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest