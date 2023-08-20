It’s The Flaming Lips Day In San Francisco Today

Today has been declared The Flaming Lips Day in San Francisco. The band was honored with a ceremony on Sunday afternoon, prior to their headlining performance at the city’s Stern Grove Festival. Though the band was formed in Oklahoma City and is most closely associated with that location, they did have their first show outside their home state in San Francisco in 1985 and have, naturally, performed in the Bay Area numerous times since then.

“We’re very grateful to embrace August 20 as The Flaming Lips Day in San Francisco,” Wayne Coyne said in a statement. “We’ve had many shared moments in this city and we feel grateful to be a part of the creative and eclectic fabric of the San Francisco music scene that makes this city so special.”

The city’s mayor London Breed presented the band with a proclamation declaring their special day.