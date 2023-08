Last month, Colin Miller — the Asheville-based musician who has worked with MJ Lenderman, Wednesday, and Indigo De Souza — announced his full-length debut, Haw Creek, with the lead single “Don’t Love You No More.” Haw Creek is out next month, and today Miller is sharing another song from it, the warbled and light “Never Wanna.” Check it out below.

Haw Creek by Colin Miller

Haw Creek is out 9/29 via Ruination Record Co.