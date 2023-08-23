In a couple weeks, James Blake is releasing a new album, Playing Robots Into Heaven. He’s shared two singles from it so far, “Big Hammer” and “Loading,” and today he’s back with its title track, which closes out the album with some meditative bleeps and bloops. The minimal song comes with a video directed by Thibaut Grevet that shows Blake carrying some monstrosity up a sand dune. Check it out below.

Playing Robots Into Heaven is out 9/8 on Republic.