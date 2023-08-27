Johnny Marr performed at the Piece Hall in Halifax, England last night, where he was joined by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess for a duet of Electronic’s “Getting Away With It.” Introducing Burgess, Marr told the crowd, “We’re going to play a disco song from Manchester, from the Haçienda.” He added, “What’s even better, we’re going to be joined by my friend — he’s a national treasure — Mr. Tim Burgess from The Charlatans.” After the show, Burgess posted footage of the moment, calling it “such a thrill.”

Originally released in 1989, “Getting Away With It” was the first single from Electronic, which comprised Bernard Sumner of New Order, Marr, and guesting vocalist Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys. Along with many classic Smiths songs, “Getting Away With It” tends to be a staple of Marr’s live shows.

Watch his collab with Burgess below.

Wow! Such a thrill Thanks for the invite @Johnny_Marr – maybe you can join us for a couple of songs later 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SSyLdXiFj8 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 26, 2023