Daneshevskaya, the Brooklyn-based project of Anna Beckerman, is announcing her debut album for Winspear titled Long Is The Tunnel. Out in November, Long Is The Tunnel is co-produced by Ruben Radlauer of Model/Actriz, Hayden Ticehurst, and Artur Szerejko. The project also features the already released single “Somewhere In The Middle” and contributions from Lewis Evans of Black Country, New Road. Today, we get to hear lead single “Big Bird,” which also comes with a video made in collaboration with Isabel Santos.

“I wrote ʻBig Birdʼ on GarageBand on my phone,” Beckerman says. “It automatically loops when you use it on your phone so the song ended up being a loop. When I showed the demo to Artur, Ruben, and Hayden, I said we could turn it into a full song but they were into the loop. The lyrics are about when a big bird swoops down and everyone in the area stops to look at it together. I like moments like that where everyone is childlike and curious.”

Listen to and watch “Big Bird” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Challenger Deep”

02 “Somewhere In The Middle”

03 “Bougainvillea”

04 “Big Bird”

05 “Pink Mold”

06 “ROYGBIV”

07 “Ice Pigeon”

TOUR DATES:

08/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal *

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf *

09/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall *

09/16 – Montreal, QC @ le National *

09/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (matinee) *

09/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (evening)*

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Sanctuary *

09/20 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre *

09/21 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

* w/ Black Country, New Road

Long Is The Tunnel is out 11/10 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.