Denzel Curry Presides Over EarthGang’s Funeral In Their Hilarious “Die Today” Video

Great video alert! Great song, too. “Die Today,” the new single from Atlanta rap duo EarthGang, has some of that gliding Southern hip-hop crossover appeal that made songs like Rich Boy’s “Throw Some D’s” and UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem” such big hits in the 2000s, courtesy of a soul-inflected trap beat from producers Buddy Red and EarthGang’s Johnny Venus aka Olu. The performances from Olu and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot) are flashy and charismatic, and their retro R&B harmonizing on the hook might be even more impressive than the rapping. The guitar solo on the outro really brings it home.

The video, though, takes “Die Today” to the next level. It finds Denzel Curry presiding over EarthGang’s funeral, airing some grievances about the group and their fashion choices. There are clips of newscasters like Tucker Carlson and Jake Tapper reporting on EarthGang’s death (the chyron under Kellyanne Conway reads “EARTHGANG WERE ‘PARIAHS’ UNWORTHY OF ADULATION”). Instagram tributes from celebs like Elon Musk, Kris Jenner, Paul McCartney, and the Rock roll in. Eventually “Die Today” soars to #1, and a bewildered construction worker replaces the street sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd with Earthgang Ave.

Watch below, and stick around for the twist ending.