All year, Jorja Smith has been building toward the release of Falling Or Flying, her first full-length album in five years. Today, about a month out from the record’s release, Smith has shared its tracklist and a self-directed video for the title track. “Falling Or Flying” is as pleasingly genre-defiant as many of Smith’s recent singles. DAMEDAME*’s production incorporates elements of funk, rock, and ’80s pop, with guitars galore and a crashing live-band low end. The hook is tremendous, too: “I don’t know where you are, but I don’t wanna go to sleep babe,” she sings, her voice arching upward in a fit of passion. “I know you care, but please, don’t take it easy on me, babe.”

Smith says the idea for the video — her directorial debut — “came to mind ’cause i always wanted to shoot a video in space. ‘Falling Or flying’ just made me think of that. I wanted to go up into space with someone I love and cherish, but they didn’t want to come with me.” Sad! The song is well worth hearing, so check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Try Me”

02 “She Feels”

03 “Little Things”

04 “Flights Skit”

05 “Feelings” (Feat. J Hus)

06 “Falling or flying”

07 “GO GO GO”

08 “Try and fit in”

09 “Greatest Gift” (Feat. Lila Iké)

10 “Broken is the man”

11 “Make sense”

12 “Too many times”

13 “Lately”

14 “BT69 JJY”

15 “Backwards”

16 “What if my heart beats faster?”

Falling Or Flying is out 9/29 on FAMM.