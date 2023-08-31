Next month, Devendra Banhart will release a new album, the Cate Le Bon-produced Flying Wig, the follow-up to 2019’s Ma. We’ve written about the album’s lead single “Twin” and its follow-up “Sirens.” Today, Banhart is back with another preview called “Nun.”

A grooving, sing-songy cut, “Nun” gives off a ’70s psychedelic flair with its lively mixture of keys, looping effects, and layered vocals. “Nun” was written in a Nunnery in Northern Nepal,” Banhart shares. “It’s a simple metaphor: we can run to something, run for something, run out of something …..an archetype with plenty of elasticity.”

Listen to “Nun” below.

Flying Wig is out 9/22 via Mexican Summer.