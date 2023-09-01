The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

City Girls - "Face Down"

You know a City Girls song is good if you don’t even feel comfortable quoting any of the lyrics. The Miami duo has a sound and a formula. They rap hard and display a whole lot of attitude over funky, minimal beats, and they talk about sex from the most mercenary standpoint imaginable. They’ve been doing it for years now, and it still just sounds good. JT has always been the more effortless of the two, and her presence here has an easy bounce that effortlessly eases into Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” flow. Yung Miami’s cadences are simpler, but her lines stick with you because she just says the nastiest shit. A song like this might not change your life, but if it’s a sunny weekend and you’ve got your windows down, it can make you feel invincible. —Tom