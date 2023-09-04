Piet Onthel – “Concede”

September 4, 2023

The new Piet Onthel song is so intense. So intense. “Concede,” released over the weekend by the Kuantan, Malaysia screamo greats, is just one minute long, and it makes the most of every second, blasting off right away and relentlessly pounding you until the end. On Bandcamp it’s billed as the lead single from a new EP coming in early October, the band’s first release with its full lineup. The YouTube description for the “Concede” video adds further context: It’s called a reverse farewell, they’re also referring to it as a “mini-album,” and it comprises eight tracks. If they’re all as fiery as this one, it might leave a crater wherever you’re listening.

Watch the “Concede” video below.

