Pelican – “For Your Entertainment” (Unwound Cover)

New Music September 5, 2023 11:27 AM By Chris DeVille

Pelican – “For Your Entertainment” (Unwound Cover)

New Music September 5, 2023 11:27 AM By Chris DeVille

Chicago heavy instrumentalists Pelican covered Karate’s “Gasoline” for Numero Group last month. Today they’re back with another cover of a recently reunited group from Numero’s stable of ’90s underground rockers. This time it’s “For Your Entertainment” from Pacific Northwest greats Unwound’s 1996 album Repetition. Chris Hansen of Pinebender sits in on vocals here, and as you’d expect, it hits hard. Listen below, where you can also find Pelican’s rescheduled fall tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Smalls (w/ Upper Wilds)
10/23 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger (w/ Upper Wilds)
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro (w/ Uniform, Upper Wilds)
10/28 – Austin, TX @ Empire (w/ King Woman, Uniform, Glassing, Skeleton, Communion)

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Dave Matthews Band Cover Jimmy Buffett, The Band, & Pearl Jam At The Gorge

3 days ago 0

Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell Dead At 56

2 days ago 0

Dog Sneaks Into Local Metallica Show

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest