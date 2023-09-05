Chicago heavy instrumentalists Pelican covered Karate’s “Gasoline” for Numero Group last month. Today they’re back with another cover of a recently reunited group from Numero’s stable of ’90s underground rockers. This time it’s “For Your Entertainment” from Pacific Northwest greats Unwound’s 1996 album Repetition. Chris Hansen of Pinebender sits in on vocals here, and as you’d expect, it hits hard. Listen below, where you can also find Pelican’s rescheduled fall tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Smalls (w/ Upper Wilds)

10/23 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger (w/ Upper Wilds)

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro (w/ Uniform, Upper Wilds)

10/28 – Austin, TX @ Empire (w/ King Woman, Uniform, Glassing, Skeleton, Communion)