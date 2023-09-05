The Dublin band Sprints have been around for a few years now, gaining traction in the UK with a string of singles and EP that stretch back to their start in 2019. Today, they’re announcing their debut album, Letter To Self, which will be out at the very beginning of 2024.

They shared “Adore Adore Adore” from it a few months ago, and now they’re back with the snarling “Up And Comer,” in which bandleader Karla Chubb reflects on being labeled as a rising star: “I wear a smile like it’s a runner, your despise like a badge of honor/ They say she’s good for an up and comer.”

“‘Up And Comer’ is a pretty dry take on a fear and self consciousness that has been ruminating in me since I picked up an instrument,” Chubb said in a statement. “This innate fear that maybe I would always be ‘good for a girl’, but would I ever actually be great? It’s an invisible narrative that has been constructed by the doubts and negativity I’ve been fed by others, as well my own imposter syndrome.”

“It’s a song that takes aim at the idea that some of these traits and behaviours may almost be hereditary, and instead of letting that continue to hold me back, finally break free of the expected, embrace the anger and let it rip,” she continued. “The only way is forward.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ticking”

02 “Heavy”

03 “Cathedral”

04 “Shaking Their Hands”

05 “Adore Adore Adore”

06 “Shadow Of A Doubt”

07 “Can’t Get Enough Of It”

08 “Literary Mind”

09 “A Wreck (A Mess)”

10 “Up And Comer”

11 “Letter To Self”

Letter To Self is out 1/5 via City Slang Records. Pre-order it