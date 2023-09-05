My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest has been one of the most consistently rewarding projects in the screamo underground in recent years. The one-person Albuquerque operation has a new LP called Tornado Siren on the way, teased today with the release of lead single “None But Devils Play Past Here.” It’s an intense lo-fi epic in miniature, capturing two and a half minutes of harsh, bludgeoning post-hardcore. I’d hardly even call this one screamo — it’s almost blackened hardcore? Have a listen below.

<a href="https://tombtreetapes.bandcamp.com/album/tornado-siren">Tornado Siren by MY HAIR IS A RAT'S NEST</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crowsong”

02 “Like Sand Through Yr. Fingers”

03 “Golden As It Was”

04 “The Morning After”

05 “Star Tripping”

06 “None But Devils Play Past Here”

07 “Solace Can Be Found In A Creaking Door”

08 “Better Than I Know Myself”

09 “I Am The Soil”

Tornado Siren is out 9/21 on Tomb Tree Tapes.