My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest – “None But Devils Play Past Here”

New Music September 5, 2023 3:00 PM By Chris DeVille

My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest has been one of the most consistently rewarding projects in the screamo underground in recent years. The one-person Albuquerque operation has a new LP called Tornado Siren on the way, teased today with the release of lead single “None But Devils Play Past Here.” It’s an intense lo-fi epic in miniature, capturing two and a half minutes of harsh, bludgeoning post-hardcore. I’d hardly even call this one screamo — it’s almost blackened hardcore? Have a listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Crowsong”
02 “Like Sand Through Yr. Fingers”
03 “Golden As It Was”
04 “The Morning After”
05 “Star Tripping”
06 “None But Devils Play Past Here”
07 “Solace Can Be Found In A Creaking Door”
08 “Better Than I Know Myself”
09 “I Am The Soil”

Tornado Siren is out 9/21 on Tomb Tree Tapes.

