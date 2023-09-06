Evian Christ, the British producer born Joshua Leary, has been around for more than a decade, notching up credits for Kanye West, Travis Scott, Danny Brown, Tinashe, and many more. He’s put out a couple things of his own along the way but has been pretty damn quiet since releasing his Waterfall EP in 2014. Outside of briefly re-emerging in 2020 with a single, ” “Ultra,” he’s mostly been focused on his TranceParty events. But today, Evian Christ is announcing his debut full-length album: It’s called Revanchist and will be released in October on Warp. Today, we’re getting the album’s lead single and opening track, “On Embers.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “On Embers”

02 “Yxguden” (Feat. Bladee)

03 “The Beach”

04 “Nobody Else”

05 “Silence”

06 “Xkrygios”

07 “With Me” (Feat. Merely)

08 “Run Boys Run”

LIVE DATES:

09/08 Tilburg, NL @ Draaaimolen *

09/28 Prague, CZ @ Lunchmeat †

09/30 Paris, FR @ Nemo Biennale †

10/20 New York, NY @ The Meadows *

10/26 London, UK @ TranceParty Outernet †

10/27 Brussels, BE @ Botanique †

10/28 Amsterdam, NL @ Parallel †

11/03 Turin, IT @ C2C †

11/04 Guimarães, PT @ Mucho Flow †

11/11 Barcelona, ES @ Mira †

11/25 Manchester, UK @ New Century †

12/01 London, UK @ TranceParty Corsica *

12/08 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *

12/09 Dublin, IE @ The Racket Space *

† = Revanchist: Live

* = Revanchist: DJ

Revanchist is out 10/20 via Warp.