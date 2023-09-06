Evian Christ – “On Embers”
Evian Christ, the British producer born Joshua Leary, has been around for more than a decade, notching up credits for Kanye West, Travis Scott, Danny Brown, Tinashe, and many more. He’s put out a couple things of his own along the way but has been pretty damn quiet since releasing his Waterfall EP in 2014. Outside of briefly re-emerging in 2020 with a single, ” “Ultra,” he’s mostly been focused on his TranceParty events. But today, Evian Christ is announcing his debut full-length album: It’s called Revanchist and will be released in October on Warp. Today, we’re getting the album’s lead single and opening track, “On Embers.” Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “On Embers”
02 “Yxguden” (Feat. Bladee)
03 “The Beach”
04 “Nobody Else”
05 “Silence”
06 “Xkrygios”
07 “With Me” (Feat. Merely)
08 “Run Boys Run”
LIVE DATES:
09/08 Tilburg, NL @ Draaaimolen *
09/28 Prague, CZ @ Lunchmeat †
09/30 Paris, FR @ Nemo Biennale †
10/20 New York, NY @ The Meadows *
10/26 London, UK @ TranceParty Outernet †
10/27 Brussels, BE @ Botanique †
10/28 Amsterdam, NL @ Parallel †
11/03 Turin, IT @ C2C †
11/04 Guimarães, PT @ Mucho Flow †
11/11 Barcelona, ES @ Mira †
11/25 Manchester, UK @ New Century †
12/01 London, UK @ TranceParty Corsica *
12/08 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *
12/09 Dublin, IE @ The Racket Space *
† = Revanchist: Live
* = Revanchist: DJ
Revanchist is out 10/20 via Warp.