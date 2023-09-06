The Smashing Pumpkins & Tower Records Will Restage 1993 Siamese Dream Release Concert

The Smashing Pumpkins’ brilliant blockbuster sophomore album Siamese Dream turned 30 this summer, and the band is set to celebrate that anniversary in Billy Corgan’s home base of Chicago this month.

From Sept. 14-17, Corgan and Chloe Mendel’s tea shop and art studio Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park, IL will be transformed into a circa-1993 Tower Records in honor of the Siamese Dream release show the Pumpkins played at Tower. The weekend will culminate with the band playing two acoustic sets featuring the same setlist they played at Tower at midnight on July 27, 1993, the day of the record’s release. One show will be at 6PM, the other at 9PM.

Tower’s president Danny Zeijdel shared this statement:

The Smashing Pumpkins played an unforgettable in store performance at Tower Records, Chicago. We’re excited to celebrate Siamese Dream once again, 30 years after hosting the original album release party. In the future, we intend to provide the same platform for young, emerging artists. We will continue with this at Tower in Brooklyn and new online experiences forthcoming.

Tower relaunched in 2020, opening a physical space called Tower Labs in Brooklyn.