The Oakland duo Ragana play doomy blackened screamo, or something like that. They announced their new album Desolation’s Flower last month by sharing its opener and title track. Today the duo has another preview to offer. “DTA” begins with clean guitars, lots of open space in the mix, and sweetly sung vocals far poppier than I expected. “I am a mystery, even to myself,” begins the first verse. “I look in the mirror see someone else.” Eventually it explodes into something much harsher and noisier and pulls off the transition quite nicely. Listen below.

Desolation’s Flower is out 10/27 on the Flenser.