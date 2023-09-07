In July, Brooklyn indie-shoegazers Hotline TNT, a project headed by Will Anderson, announced their signing to Jack White’s Third Man Records and released “Protocol.” Now, the band are announcing their first new album under Third Man, Cartwheel. It follows up 2021’s Nineteen In Love and was primarily recorded with producers Ian Teeple and Aron Kobayashi Rich. Today, Hotline TNT are sharing lead single “I Thought You’d Change,” which comes with a video directed by Eric Rahill.

Of “I Thought You’d Change,” Anderson says: “This song is about wanting a friendship to turn into something more, seeing it happen against all odds, wondering if it was the right thing to do, then wanting it to change back to a friendship or even a secret third style of attachment that I can’t identify or hold onto. This is the first time I’ve written a song that switches back and forth between two narrators, and I’m not sure which words are supposed to be mine and which are from my lover.”

Listen to and watch “I Thought You’d Change” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Protocol”

02 “I Thought You’d Change”

03 “Beauty Filter”

04 “History Channel”

05 “I Know You”

06 “Son In Law”

07 “Out Of Town”

08 “Maxine”

09 “That Was My Life”

10 “Spot Me”

11 “BMX”

12 “Stump”

TOUR DATES:

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/03 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room *

10/04 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

10/05 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads *

10/06 – Norfolk, VA @ Chincho’s Backstage *

10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Different WRLD *^

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records *

10/10 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Buck Room *

10/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Snow & Flurry *

10/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade *

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records *

10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ No Class *

11/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint %

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement %

11/08 – Newcastle, UK @ Bobiks

11/09 – Sheffield, UK @ Delicious Clam

11/10 – London, UK @ George Tavern

11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London

11/24 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre $

11/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall $

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

11/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre $

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos $

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club $

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent $

* w/ Sheer Mag

^ w/ Poison Ruïn

% w/ Snõõper

$ w/ Quicksand

Cartwheel is out 11/3 via Third Man Records.