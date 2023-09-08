The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Slaughter Beach, Dog - "Engine"

I love it when a band really goes for it. That phrase can mean different things for different bands. Jake Ewald has been writing beautifully thoughtful indie folk-rock as Slaughter Beach, Dog for years now, and before that he was making anthemic basement emo with Modern Baseball. But as far as I know he’s never attempted a song as sprawling and ambitious as the nine-minute “Engine.” Ewald’s done long songs before — namely 2019’s hypnotic “Black Oak” — but it’s not just the runtime that makes “Engine” feel so momentous. The track is not particularly catchy or bombastic, either. But it casts its spell instantly and carries you along in its current to the end.



“When they stole that van/ From in front of my house/ There was a part of me tied to engine/ Maybe I was the engine,” Ewald begins. “Dragging those boys through the desert/ Tumbleweeds in my hubcaps/ Tambourine shoved in the driveshaft/ Good chords locked in the glovebox.” He sings the words in that drowsy, sentimental Jeff Tweedy way, setting the stage for an impressionistic look at this life that he’s chosen: the life of a touring musician. In a typically insightful statement accompanying the song, Ewald explained that he’s always assumed a pivot to some more “normal” profession was just around the corner but has recently realized that he’s in this for life. “Engine” romanticizes it all without omitting the pains and mundanities of his daily existence. It’s not exactly a stable job, but there’s a steadiness to the night-in, night-out routine of life on the road. The music here mirrors that consistency, subtly accumulating beauty as it rolls forward, lost in the dream and maybe living it too. —Chris