Kid Cudi Is The New Star Trek Brand Ambassador Or Something

Kid Cudi has announced a Star Trek collaboration launching in October. According to a press release, the “Boldly Be” campaign will include “Kid Cudi’s unique lens on music with an original song inspired by Star Trek, an interactive gaming component, and a bold fashion collaboration,” plus additional details to be announced at a later date.

“I grew up watching Star Trek with my dad, who is single handedly responsible for turning me into a fan,” said Cudi in the PR. “The most important thing to me is to be as authentic as possible. Star Trek‘s mission has always been about having a hopeful future and when I was first approached about this project it was the perfect marriage of all the things I believe in — being brave and a hero by doing what’s right and fighting for freedom. I can’t wait to share my love of this incredible franchise with the world.”

The song “Boldly Be” is not out yet, but it apparently takes inspiration from Star Trek‘s “ethos of IDIC (Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations) — the basis of Vulcan philosophy that the vast variables create truth, beauty, and strength.”

Look, I just hope the Trekkies are nicer to Cudi at the annual convention than they were to me the one time I attended in Vegas. But that’s another story for another time.