Elon Musk Biography Reveals Third Child With Grimes, Named Techno Mechanicus

A new biography of Elon Musk, written by Walter Isaacson, reveals that the “mercurial man-child” has actually had not two, but three children with Grimes, his ex. The third child is named Techno Mechanicus (nicknamed Tau), and their existence has been kept private until now.

Grimes and Musk had their first son, X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020. Later, in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes revealed that she and Musk had also had a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via a surrogate in December 2021.

Musk currently has 10 children with three women. Most recently, he and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis had twins in November 2021. “He really wants smart people to have kids,” Zilis says in the book of Musk, who offered to be her sperm donor so that, as Isaacson writes, “the kids would be genetically his.” This exchange of fluids apparently overlapped as Grimes and Musk were expecting their second child. Musk also reportedly didn’t tell Grimes about the twins he’d had with Zilis, an employee.

This past week, Grimes responded to a promotional tweet from Isaacson asking the author to relay a message to Musk about how he and Zilis have allegedly prevented her from seeing her son. “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” Grimes’ now-deleted post read. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”