Bubblegrunge standard-bearers Velocity Girl reunited in Washington, DC this weekend to headline the second night of the Black Cat’s 30th anniversary celebration. Last night’s performance marked the first time Velocity Girl had played live in more than two decades. (The Sub Pop-signed group broke up in 1996, and they reunited just once, in 2002.)

In an interview with the Washingtonian, Jim Spellman gave a little background into why this felt like the right time to reunite Velocity Girl.

Opportunities popped up to play shows from time to time. And I don’t think any of us really were into it for a variety of reasons. We got offered to play something this summer here in DC that we weren’t able to do for logistical reasons. But in our discussions about it, it seems that we had a collective openness to it that we had not had before. Simultaneously, we started talking about maybe doing like a B-sides compilation. And then we got the call from [Black Cat owner] Dante [Ferrando], to ask us to re-form to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Black Cat. And it just seemed like there was a lot of positive energy going in that direction. [Velocity Girl singer] Sarah [Shannon, who lives in Seattle] happened to be in town a few days after we heard from Dante, and we all met here at my house, which I think is maybe the first time we’ve all been together since I don’t know somebody’s wedding a long, long time ago.

Watch some fan-shot footage of Velocity Girl’s reunion below.

SETLIST:

01 “Drug Girls”

02 “Audrey’s Eyes”

03 “There’s Only One Thing Left to Say”

04 “Here Comes”

05 “Warm/Crawl”

06 “I Can’t Stop Smiling”

07 “The All-Consumer”

08 “Tripping Wires”

09 “Pop Loser”

10 “Sorry Again”

11 “I Don’t Care If You Go”

12 “Crazy Town”

13 “Forgotten Favorite”

14 “Copacetic”

15 “Nothing”