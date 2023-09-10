Vice President Kamala Harris held a “50 Years Of Hip-Hop” celebration at her official residence in Washington, DC yesterday. Lil Wayne was on hand to give a performance. “I cannot believe I am here,” he said at the conclusion of his set, which featured five tracks including “Mrs. Officer,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” and “A Milli.” According to Variety, additional performers included Common, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, and Wale.

“Hip-hop now shapes nearly every aspect of American popular culture, and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people,” Vice President Harris said in her opening remarks. “I truly believe hip-hop is one of America’s greatest exports.”

Watch Lil Wayne perform “Mrs. Officer” below.