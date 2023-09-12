Last November, Cat Power recreated Bob Dylan’s 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” show at Royal Albert Hall in London. At the time, that show marked Dylan’s then-controversial transition to performing electric. (The original show actually took place at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall, but for years it was known as the “Royal Albert Hall” concert because of a mislabeled bootleg.) Now, Cat Power will release that tribute as a live album.

Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert will be out November 10 and features 15 tracks, including two you can hear today: “She Belongs To Me” and “Ballad Of A Thin Man.”

Opening up about what Bob Dylan has meant to her, Cat Power (Chan Marshall) says in a release, “More than the work of any other songwriter, Dylan’s songs have spoken to me, and inspired me since i first began hearing them at 5 years old.”

She adds of “She Belongs To Me”: “When singing ‘She Belongs To Me’ in the past, sometimes I turned it into a first-person narrative – ’I am an artist, I don’t look back.’ I really identified with it like that. But for the show at Royal Albert Hall, I, of course, sang it the way it was originally written – with the respect for the composition…and the great composer.”

About “Ballad Of A Thin Man,” Marshall says: “It was something impulsive. I wasn’t expecting the audience to recreate their part of the original show as well, but then I wanted to set the record straight – in a way, Dylan is a deity to all of us who write songs.”

Listen to both tracks below, and look out for Marshall performing her Bob Dylan set at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on November 6 and 7.

TRACKLIST:

01 “She Belongs To Me”

02 “Fourth Time Around”

03 “Visions Of Johanna”

04 “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”

05 “Desolation Row”

06 “Just Like A Woman”

07 “Mr. Tambourine Man”

08 “Tell Me, Momma”

09 “I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)”

10 “Baby, Let Me Follow You Down”

11 “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues”

12 “Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat”

13 “One Too Many Mornings”

14 “Ballad Of A Thin Man”

15 “Like A Rolling Stone”