On Saturday night, Cat Power Power recreated Bob Dylan’s infamous “Royal Albert Hall” show at Royal Albert Hall in London. The show, which took place in May 1966, marked Dylan’s transition to performing electric, much to the surprise of audience members. The original show actually took place at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall, but for years it was known as the “Royal Albert Hall” concert because of a mislabeled bootleg. He would, however, do the same thing at RAH a few nights later.

“My heart is racing, I’m terrified,” Chan Marshall said in an interview with The Guardian that took place while she was rehearsing for the performance. “It’s not like: ‘Oh what will Bob think?’ It’s like: ‘what am I doing? Am I doing something right?’ … I’m going to cry.”

Watch videos from the show below.