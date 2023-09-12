Philadelphia’s Golden Apples started off as frontman Russell Edling’s solo project in 2016. In the time since then, Golden Apples have put out a lot of music and gelled into a full-on band, featuring members of fellow Philly groups like Cave People, Petal, and Year Of Glad. That crew makes a sunny, catchy take on the college rock of the ’80s and ’90s, and you’ll get a concentrated blast of it when they release their new album Bananasugarfire next month.

Golden Apples recorded Bananasugarfire at home and in Philly’s Metal Shop studio, and you can hear a certain homespun glow in first single “Waiting For A Cloud.” It’s a starry-eyed piece of fuzz-pop that recalls bands like Teenage Fanclub or Yo La Tengo at their most ebullient. In a press release, Russell Edling has this to say:

I think “Waiting For A Cloud” is about how love is truly magical, how it defies all odds and obstacles and totally overpowers sadness and doubt. Almost unprovoked, true love simply arrives and suddenly the whole world feels different. It is imperfect, it is unpredictable, but as Daniel Johnston put it, true love will find you in the end.

Golden Apples have a few East Coast shows coming up. Below, check out their “Waiting For A Cloud” video, the Bananasugarfire tracklist, and the band’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Anti Anti Car”

02 “Guard Stick”

03 “Little Bronco”

04 “Waiting For A Cloud”

05 “Kill”

06 “Sugarfire”

07 “Materia”

08 “Park (Rye)”

09 “Stuck”

10 “Green”

TOUR DATES:

10/12 – New York, NY @ Knitting Factory *

11/16 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Khyber Pass Pub ^

11/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Quarry House

11/19 – Richmond, VA @ Fuzzy Cactus %

11/21 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 #

* with Tim Kinsella + Jenny Pulse

^ with Amanda X, Snowhore, & Goshupon

% with Gnawing

# with Ultralights

Bananasugarfire is out 10/27 on Lame-O Records.