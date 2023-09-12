awakebutstillinbed – “far”

Jonathan Botkin

New Music September 12, 2023 12:44 PM By James Rettig

Last month, the San Jose band awakebutstillinbed announced a new album, chaos takes the wheel and i am a passenger, their full-length follow-up to their 2018 debut. It was produced by Joe Reinhart and engineered by Jack Shirley, and they introduced it with a pair of singles, “airport” and “redlight.”

Today, they’re back with another new track, “far,” which features additional vocals from Like Roses‘ Amy Schmalkuche, who joins in with Shannon Taylor as she builds to the track’s shredded, ecstatically frustrated closing hook: “Coughing up a fabricated sweetness/ Smiling with a red dot on my chest/ Laughing with your hands around my neck/ Making peace with knowing I’ll spend all my days/ Waiting until my senses fade away.”

Watch a video for it below.

chaos takes the wheel and i am a passenger is out 10/20 via Tiny Engines.

