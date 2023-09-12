Oliver Anthony Cancels Knoxville Show Over Ticket Price, Performs For Free With Papa Roach

On Saturday, the final two days of this year’s Blue Rock Ridge Festival were canceled due to a severe storm that swept through Virginia. Before everything closed, Oliver Anthony, Shinedown, and Papa Roach performed together in the parking lot, playing Papa Roach’s “Scars” and “Last Resort,” Shinedown’s “Sound Of Madness,” “Second Chance,” and “45,” Anthony’s “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.” Now, Anthony has canceled an upcoming performance in Knoxville, citing high ticket prices.

Anthony had been scheduled to perform later this month at a music bar called Cotton Eyed Joe, where ticket prices were listed at $99, and meet-and-greets listed at $199. In a video posted to Instagram, Anthony said: “I had to pull off on the side of the road and make this video. My adrenaline’s pumping, man…”

He continued: “Don’t buy $90 Cotton Eyed Joe tickets or $200 for a meet and greet. That’s not acceptable. Just saw the Facebook post and lost my shit. Miscommunication with my friend booking shows and I. My shows should never cost more than $40, ideally no more than $25. Hell, out of the 4 shows we have currently done, 2 of them have been completely free. This will get straightened out tonight. Hold off on buying tickets for now.”

Later, Cotton Eyed Joe responded via Facebook, writing that Anthony had allegedly agreed to play at the Knoxville bar for $120,000, and they needed to charge that much to “break even and bring our customers a show we thought would be fun.” They added, “To our talent agency and promotor friends that follow us… be careful booking the North Man of Richmond.”

Anthony then responded on Facebook:

Cotton Eyed Joe has been cancelled. Ultimately, it’s my fault for not being more directly involved with the venues who have reached out. My plate has been full and I delegated the responsibility to someone else to help me book. I am not pointing fingers at Cotton Eyed Joe, I don’t know where the miscommunication took place. I’m just upset seeing those prices. We will find another place in Knoxville area that can do $25 ticket and free meet and greet. I will work to get your tickets refunded from my own budget if they can’t. This will never happen again. Thanks for your patience. I am still learning how all of this works.

https://twitter.com/paparoach/status/1700675808824787200