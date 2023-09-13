Kate Bollinger – “You At Home”
Richmond singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger always bring some stylish retro pizzazz to her music, and on new single “You At Home” she does so with an assist from Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth. The pair wrote and recorded the song together in LA, ending up with an acoustic-based tune that reminds me of ’60s European pop and bossa nova as well as more recent indie folk-rock fare. It’s quite nice.
Bollinger’s message on the matter:
Dave and I wrote this song together during one of my first visits to LA. I’ve loved his band Dirty Projectors for a long time, so it was kind of a dream to play music with him. We wrote and recorded it simultaneously the day we got together and added some extra things almost exactly a year later: more guitars, house-keys percussion, my clogs walking down the steps.
Listen below.