Sia has released a new single, “Gimme Love.” It’s her first track in two years, and it serves as the first preview of a new album called Reasonable Woman, which will be released next spring. It’s being billed as her first proper pop album in 8 years, since 2016’s This Is Acting.

Earlier this year, Sia said that she’s on the autism spectrum, two years after the controversy surrounding her directorial debut Music, which faced indignation from the autistic and critical community after being released in 2021. Music came with an accompanying Sia-heavy soundtrack. Before that, Sia teamed up with Diplo and Labrinth as one-third of the group LSD, and she also released a Christmas album in 2017.

Listen to “Gimme Love” below.

Reasonable Woman will be released in spring 2024 via Atlantic.