Last month, Atlanta punks Upchuck announced a new, Ty Segall-produced album, Bite The Hand That Feeds, which follows up last year’s debut, Sense Yourself. We’ve already heard lead single “Freaky,” and today Upchuck are sharing another one, “Freedom.”

Singer Kaila “KT” Thompson says of “Freedom”:

Trump was up for re-election, COVID had just started, they had just killed Rashard Brooks at the Wendy’s on the south side. And then they started bringing in tanks, which is just crazy to even say – there were tanks in downtown Atlanta. They were driving up kids after curfew, extended school buses full of swat teams, hanging out the windows with rubber-bullet-guns just pointing them out at us and laughing. From there they started gassing their own people, who really just wanted justice, and who were tired and fed up.

“Freedoom” is those nights of sneaking around the city trying to make the perfect turn so that you don’t get trapped or grabbed up by whoever is around the corner. It’s about late night meetings in undisclosed places, of what to do next, and an overall feeling – it’s being free but also dealing with hell.