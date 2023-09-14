Bad History Month – “Touch The Riff”
Last month, Philly’s Bad History Month (Sean Sprecher) announced a new album, God Is Luck, which follows the just-released True Delusion EP. We’ve already heard the new album’s title track, and today Sprecher is sharing another album track called “Touch The Riff.”
“I re-learned ‘Touch The Riff’ recently and I like it better than I thought,” Sprecher explains. “It always felt kinda cheesy and repetitive, but now that I’m singing the words again, I think they carry it through. It’s sadder than I remember. The fire burns out. But who needs honeymoons. Forget the fading dream. Take the risk and eat the fruit. It’s beautiful to feel the sweet tension for a bit.”
Listen to “Touch The Riff.”
TOUR DATES:
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Grays Warehouse
09/30 – New York, NY @ Miguel’s Baby
10/01 – Meriden, CT @ The Brown Jug
10/02 – Troy, NY @ No Fun
10/03 – Boston, MA @ Pasta Planet
10/04 – Portland, ME @ Band/Saw
10/07 – Richmond, VA @ Ipanema
10/08 – Asheville, NC
10/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Longleaf Hotel Patio
10/10 – Atlantic, GA @ Innerspace
10/11 – Nashville,TN @ Drkmttr
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Uncle Art Gallery
10/14 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Factory Coffee
10/15 – Athens, OH @ Bat Lounge
10/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Remedy
10/17 – State College, PA
God Is Luck is out 9/29 on Exploding In Sound.