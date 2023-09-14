Last month, Philly’s Bad History Month (Sean Sprecher) announced a new album, God Is Luck, which follows the just-released True Delusion EP. We’ve already heard the new album’s title track, and today Sprecher is sharing another album track called “Touch The Riff.”

“I re-learned ‘Touch The Riff’ recently and I like it better than I thought,” Sprecher explains. “It always felt kinda cheesy and repetitive, but now that I’m singing the words again, I think they carry it through. It’s sadder than I remember. The fire burns out. But who needs honeymoons. Forget the fading dream. Take the risk and eat the fruit. It’s beautiful to feel the sweet tension for a bit.”

Listen to “Touch The Riff.”

TOUR DATES:

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Grays Warehouse

09/30 – New York, NY @ Miguel’s Baby

10/01 – Meriden, CT @ The Brown Jug

10/02 – Troy, NY @ No Fun

10/03 – Boston, MA @ Pasta Planet

10/04 – Portland, ME @ Band/Saw

10/07 – Richmond, VA @ Ipanema

10/08 – Asheville, NC

10/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Longleaf Hotel Patio

10/10 – Atlantic, GA @ Innerspace

10/11 – Nashville,TN @ Drkmttr

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Uncle Art Gallery

10/14 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Factory Coffee

10/15 – Athens, OH @ Bat Lounge

10/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Remedy

10/17 – State College, PA

God Is Luck is out 9/29 on Exploding In Sound.