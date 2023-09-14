In a few weeks, Hannah Diamond is releasing her second full-length album, Picture Perfect, as PC Music nears its end of releasing new music at the end of this year. We’ve heard “Affirmations,” the title track, and (a couple years ago) “Staring At The Ceiling” from it already, and today she’s back with another dreamy, glossy single, “Poster Girl.”

“This song is for everyone who has ever wished they could be more like the poster girl on their wall,” she said in a statement. “It’s about questioning that shiny image and wondering whether their life really is as perfect as it seems, or if they’re more similar to you than you could ever imagine…”

Listen below.

Perfect Picture is out 10/6 via PC Music.