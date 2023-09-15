The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Mclusky - "fan learning difficulty"

<a href="https://mcluskymclusky.bandcamp.com/album/unpopular-parts-of-a-pig-the-digger-you-deep">unpopular parts of a pig / the digger you deep by mclusky</a>

The Mclusky brand returned this week after 19 years with two perfectly solid A-side singles, but the B-sides were instantly nearer and dearer to my heart. The ballad “that was my brain on elves” took the band’s rarely shown softer side to new extremes, with Andy Falkous threading something like tenderness into his off-kilter perspective. (“I understood finally that animals have feelings/ But not in a way they can monetize.”) The one that had me pumping my fist the most, though, was the noisiest of the batch. From the jarring bass blasts to the tension-building drumroll freakout to the obnoxiously noisy finale, “fan learning difficulty” was Mclusky in their element, fucking us up right good for the fun of it. Best of all was the sound of Falkous’ voice in unhinged mode, as if he’s ranting and raving at a pub table with his mates, wide-eyed and indignant but with the faintest sliver of a grin at the corner of this mouth. —Chris