The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Olivia Rodrigo - "get him back!"

A wise person once sang, “Wait ’til I get him back/ He won’t have a back to scratch.” I’m not sure whether Fiona Apple’s 2006 cut off of Extraordinary Machine informed Olivia Rodrigo’s spunky fuckboi anthem of the same name (in this case fully lowercased and with an exclamation mark), but it sure sounds like a Gen Z homage, at least thematically. Describing a Cuffing Season-type dalliance, Rodrigo talk-sings about a guy who “argued with me about everything” but was “so much fun,” among other positive (but short-lived) attributes, like being a good kisser. “So maybe I could fix him!” Rodrigo snickers before skipping into the bouncy-ball, chant-along chorus.



This is why we love her. Rodrigo thrives in the emotional trenches that feel the most maze-like when you’re in your teens and early 20s. You might sober up with age, but this mess is formative, and it never really leaves. So when fans Rodrigo’s age hear the pendulum-swinging “get him back!,” they think about their ongoing experiences; older fans (like me) are just really, really triggered. We still want sweet revenge. —Rachel